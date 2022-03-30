Investor confidence slides in March amid geopolitical tensions, economic headwinds: State Street
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: 99.7 In March vs. 103.9 in February.
- North America ICI to 103.1, down 3.3 points.
- Asian ICI to 88.7, down 8.2 points.
- European ICI to 82.9, down 10.9 points.
- “Intensified fighting in Ukraine, rising commodity inflation and continued hawkish rhetoric from central bankers all combined to curb investor enthusiasm," said Marvin Loh, senior macro strategist at State Street Global Markets. "As anticipated, Europe saw the largest drop, weighed down by its proximity to the conflict along with uncertainty over energy deliveries from Russia. In contrast, the decline in North America was somewhat moderate in comparison, while Asia readings were complicated by the recent surge in COVID cases. Idiosyncratic factors are likely to continue effecting regional performance until greater clarity on the conflict and its impact on inflation are better understood.”
