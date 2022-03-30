Chewy (CHWY -11.9%) fell back after the retailer's profit miss and soft guidance led to a round of price target cuts and lowered earnings expectations on Wall Street.

Needham kept a Hold rating on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) after digesting the earnings update and guidance from the retailer. "While operating in a great category, CHWY's profitability is further eroding, given the increasingly more competitive backdrop for the category," warned analyst Anna Andreeva.

On the bearish side of the ledger, UBS kept a Sell rating on Chewy (CHWY) following the report and clipped its price target to $42.

"While CHWY saw positive trends in site traffic, conversion, order volumes, & basket size, its 0.3 mm in net adds trailed the co's expectations. Said another way, its 4Q'20 cohort retention was below what it normally would have expected to see," updated analyst Michael Lasser.

UBS maintained that risks with Chewy's (CHWY) outweigh the upside potential at current levels.

Price target cuts on Chewy (CHWY) also arrived from Wells Fargo (to $65 from $90), Evercore ISI (to $51 from $97), Jefferies (to $60 from $90) and Wedbush Securities (to $45 from $55).

Chewy (CHWY) traded as low as $42.72 earlier in the session, which erased about a week's worth of gains.