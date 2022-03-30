Poland moves to block Russian oil, coal exports

Poland is a major thoroughfare for Russian energy supplies, and Wednesday the country announced steps to halt Russian oil imports by year end. The news comes one day after Poland took steps to block Russian coal imports.

Poland directly consumes ~330kb/d of Russian crude (CO1:COM). However, the country is home to the ~1.3mb/d Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian crude to several points in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. Poland imported ~9.4mt of Russian thermal coal in 2020, accounting for ~5% of Russian exports.

Governments have encouraged the continued flow of Russian energy to global markets since the war in Ukraine began. To the extent the Polish government decides to leverage the country's rail and pipeline position, and restrict transportation of oil and coal to European markets, it would put increased pressure on struggling Russian ports to ensure stable energy flows.

Stable Russian energy flows continue to be the base-case for many energy market investors (XLE); however, direct reductions in consumption in Poland and the prospect of infrastructure bottlenecks in Eastern Europe are sure to hold the market's attention.

Oil (USO) traded higher Wednesday, and seaborne thermal coal coal prices traded up ~3% following Tuesday's import restrictions from Poland. As Poland looks to backfill Russian coal supplies, thermal coal producers selling into the seaborne market like Whitehaven (OTCPK:WHITF), Peabody (BTU), Consol (CEIX) and Alliance (ARLP) stand to benefit.