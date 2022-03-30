Apple, Microsoft and Amazon among Time's 100 most-influential companies

Time magazine on Wednesday released its list of the 100 Most Influential Companies for 2022, with tech giants such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) not surprisingly among the selections.

But, a handful of what might be called up-and-comers in the tech sector also managed to make the list, which Time said is based on key factors such as "relevance, impact, innovation, leadership ambition and success" that are among businesses "helping chart an essential path forward."

Time put the 100 most-influential companies into five categories: Titans, Leaders, Innovators, Pioneers and Disruptors. The Titans list included what many would think of as some of the usual suspects leading the tech sector: Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (FB), IBM (IBM), and from the streaming TV and entertainment world, Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS).

Sony (SONY) and music-streaming giant Spotify (SPOT) received nods under Time's Leaders category, while the publication placed quantum computing company IonQ (IONQ) in its Pioneers group, short-form video company TikTok was included in Time's group of Disruptors, and Tesla (TSLA) rival Rivian (RIVN) was given a spot under the category of Innovators.

Among the tech giants making Time's most-influential list, Apple (AAPL) shares rose slightly, Wednesday, to $179.61 and edge the company closer to a market cap of $3 trillion. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said that despite reports that Apple (AAPL) has cut iPhone production due to the war in Ukraine and inflation, iPhone demand still remains strong.