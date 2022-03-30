Revelation's influenza drug REVTx 99 fails to meet primary endpoint in phase 2 trial
Mar. 30, 2022 10:33 AM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) said its intranasal drug, REVTx-99a, for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza (influenza A) infection did not meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b viral challenge study.
- The company said the preliminary results suggest the difference between REVTx-99a and placebo was not statistically significant.
- Shares of the company were halted after the news was announced.
- The company said it remains committed to the development of its other product candidates including REVTx-99b for management of allergic rhinitis and other underlying conditions.
- The mid-stage trial was conducted in Belgium and enrolled 30 healthy individuals aged between 18 to 55 years of age, and who were quarantined for 14 days while participating in the study.
- There were no serious adverse events reported or discontinuations due to study drug, the company said.