Mar. 30, 2022

3M (MMM +0.1%) says it plans to spend an additional €150M ($166.3M) to proactively advance remedial actions for the Zwijndrecht community in Belgium to address legacy manufacturing and disposal of PFAS.

3M says it has engineered and activated a wastewater treatment system that has helped significantly reduce PFAS discharges from its Zwijndrecht plant, while continuing to work with relevant authorities to resolve the wastewater discharge permit modification issues that impact the facility's operations.

The company estimates costs associated with initial remedial actions at €150M, and it expects to record a related charge in Q1.

3M last year idled some production at Zwijndrecht after the Flemish environmental agency issued a safety measure barring emissions of the toxic chemicals from the facility.

3M's potential large legal liabilities in cases involving military earplugs and PFAS contamination are significant, but Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson says he is more concerned by "inertia on management's part and an unwillingness to invest more vigorously in growth."

