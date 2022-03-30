Grifols jumps on report on takeover speculation
Mar. 30, 2022 10:47 AM ETGrifols, S.A. (GRFS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS) advanced 10% on speculation that the pharmaceuticals and chemicals maker has seen some takeover interest.
- There's some speculation that some private equity firms are looking at Grifols (GRFS), according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. One PE firm is said to be in the U.S, while one is in London. Not clear if the buyout firms have approached GRFS with a takeover offer.
- Grifols (GRFS), which has a market cap of about $10 billion, agreed to acquire Biotest AG, a German public listed company focused on plasma-derived products, for about $2 billion in September.
- Earlier this month, Grifols ABvac40 vaccine for Alzheimer's showed safety/response in phase 2 interim data.