Grifols jumps on report on takeover speculation

Mar. 30, 2022 10:47 AM ETGrifols, S.A. (GRFS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Book about Merger And Acquisitions M&A on a desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS) advanced 10% on speculation that the pharmaceuticals and chemicals maker has seen some takeover interest.
  • There's some speculation that some private equity firms are looking at Grifols (GRFS), according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. One PE firm is said to be in the U.S, while one is in London. Not clear if the buyout firms have approached GRFS with a takeover offer.
  • Grifols (GRFS), which has a market cap of about $10 billion, agreed to acquire Biotest AG, a German public listed company focused on plasma-derived products, for about $2 billion in September.
  • Earlier this month, Grifols ABvac40 vaccine for Alzheimer's showed safety/response in phase 2 interim data.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.