Hims & Hers partners with Carbon Health to provide more comprehensive care

Mar. 30, 2022 10:49 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Senior woman on a video call with her doctor

Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Telehealth platform Hims & Hers Health (HIMS +2.2%) is partnering with national healthcare provider Carbon Health to provide care for customers with more complex medical issues.
  • Doctors on the Him & Hers Platform can refer patients to Carbon Health if they present health conditions or concerns that require a higher-level of medical attention.
  • Hims & Hers already has relationships with other healthcare providers including Oschner in Louisiana; Mount Sinai Health System in New York City; and Privia in the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia.
