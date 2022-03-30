QQQ jumps back above its 200-day moving average

With an advance of more than 15% over the past two weeks, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) has flashed a bullish signal, pushing back above its 200-day moving average, a key technical barrier.

QQQ has now popped 15.4% over the past two trading weeks dating back to the Mar. 15 open. The latest advance has also allowed the fund to touch its highest levels since Jan. 20.

Additionally, QQQ is less than 10% from its all-time trading high of 408.71 a share set back in late Nov. Overall, the fund has seen a major improvement from earlier this month, when the ETF was off its peak by 22%.

QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 and is paired with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), is the world’s fourth largest exchange traded fund with its $197.45B assets under management.

From a fund flow stance, QQQ has attracted just under $4B in new money since Mar. 15 -- $3.89B to be exact. This reversed an outflow seen earlier in the year. To put those flows into perspective, from Jan. 4 leading up to Mar. 15, the fund watched $4B exit the door.

The Nasdaq has bounced back from a tech-led slide that marked the first couple months of trading, as investors worried about the impact of higher interest rates. The index now closed positive in eight of its last 11 sessions and crawled itself back above correction territory, which has lent support to QQQ.

QQQ is now -8.4% in 2022, see the below year-to-date chart of the fund.

While QQQ has rallied, the 3X leveraged ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) has surged 52.3% over the same period of time.

During Wednesday's session, the Nasdaq, QQQ and TQQQ have hit a small roadblock as they are down 0.5%, 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively, as markets have halted their upward momentum in early trading.