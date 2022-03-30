As Russia's invasion of Ukraine takes hold, officials at the European Union are considering new sanctions against Russian banks, diplomats and officials familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

European countries also aim to strengthen curbs on the use of cryptocurrencies to undermine financial restrictions. The efforts come as the U.S. and the EU work together to ensure an effective implementation of the previously announced sanctions on Russia, the WSJ noted. Note that a proposal, which needs to be agreed on by all 27 member states, on the new sanctions is expected next week from the European Commission.

In an effort to pressure countries that are making it possible for Russian residents to move assets beyond the reach of Western sanctions, the EU is exploring whether to place Russia on its blacklist, though officials said no decision is imminent on that, the WSJ explained.

Furthermore, the U.S. government and its allies are planning to sanction institutions who help Russian oligarchs hide their assets, the WSJ reported, citing Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in London.

Russian banks: Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) (OTCPK:AKSJF), VTB Bank, Bank Otkritie, Bank Rossiva, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank and Sovcombank.

At the beginning of March, the EU was set to ban seven Russian banks.