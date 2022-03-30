WISeKey files patent application for method providing authenticatable NFT

Mar. 30, 2022 10:57 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) has filed a U.S. patent application for a "System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT."
  • The patent ensures that the provenance, authenticity, persistence and long-term value of NFTs that are minted on Blockchains using this method.
  • The methods protected by the patent application (US 17/514,296) define the structure, composition and minting process of an authenticatable and persistent NFT to establish and maintain long-term value as well as corresponding systems implementing these methods.
  • WISeKey has developed a WISe.ART 2.1 NFT Marketplace version based on this unique patent pending NFT technology. The marketplace serves as a secure platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale.
