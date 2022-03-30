Liquidmetal Technologies says we may never achieve positive earnings: FY Results
Mar. 30, 2022 10:58 AM ETLiquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (LQMT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Liquidmetal Technologies press release (OTCQB:LQMT): FY Net Loss of $3.38M
- Revenue of $0.81M (+118.9% Y/Y).
- " In the future, we expect that a significant portion of our revenue may continue to be concentrated in a limited number of customers, even if our bulk alloys business grows," the company said.
- Operating Loss stands at $4.1M, compared to $3.5M in FY20.
- Materials technology company said "we have incurred significant cumulative operating losses since inception and anticipate the losses to continue for the foreseeable future. Consequently, it is possible that we may never achieve positive earnings and, if we do achieve positive earnings, we may not be able to achieve them on a sustainable basis."
- As of December 31, 2021, the company had $4.09M in cash and restricted cash, as well as $22.12M in investments in debt securities.
- Stock is down 35% in early Wednesday trading.