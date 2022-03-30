Ameresco (AMRC -0.9%) and Swedish utility Vattenfall say they were selected as partners in a 20-year concession to operate and expand the heat network in the U.K. city of Bristol in a drive to cut emission.

Bristol is planning to decarbonize its energy system by 2030, and its City Leap program aims to deliver lower energy costs, cleaner air and improved energy infrastructure; in the first five years, Vattenfall says it expects to invest more than £200M in the heat networks.

Working with local partners, Ameresco and Vattenfall say they also expect to deliver £424M pounds in low-carbon energy infrastructure across heat networks, renewable energy, heat pumps, energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging.

Ameresco recently guided for 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $300M, double its FY 2021 results.