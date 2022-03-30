Cal-Maine Foods stock higher after Consumer Edge upgrades it to overweight, PT set to $60
- Cal-Maine Foods (CALM +5.9%) stock edges higher after Consumer Edge upgraded it to overweight from equal weight.
- The company's price target is set to $60, which implies 8% increase from the current trading price.
- Yesterday, the company posted a mixed FQ3 results with top line growth of 33% Y/Y.
- In a separate release today, the company has assigned $82M capital to expand its cage-free egg production capabilities.
- Earlier this month, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Some institutional investors and hedge funds have raised their position in the stock last quarter:
- BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in the company by 115.2% during the quarter and now owns 40,593 shares valued at $1.47M after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter.
- William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position by 47,830.5% in Q3 by adding 1,095,318 shares to its portfolio and now owns total 1,097,608 shares worth $39.69M.
- AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its positionby 211.6% in Q3 with purchase of 26,822 shares, bringing the total to 39,500 shares worth $1.43M.
- Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of CALM by 148.4% in Q3 by adding 21,100 additional shares and now owns 35,314 shares worth $1.28M.
- More than 80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.