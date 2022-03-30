SPAC Queen's Gambit Growth Capital shareholders approves merger with Swvl Inc.

  • SPAC Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) announced that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Swvl Inc.
  • The business combination is expected to close on March 31, 2022.
  • Upon closing, the combined company will change its name to "Swvl Holdings Corp."
  • Swvl Holdings Corp's Class A ordinary shares and Swvl Holding Corp's warrants are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "GMBT" and "GMBTW", respectively, for a day on March 31, 2022.
  • On April 1, 2022, Swvl Holdings Corp's Class A ordinary shares and Swvl Holding Corp's warrants are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "SWVL" and "SWVLW".
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.