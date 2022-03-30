SPAC Queen's Gambit Growth Capital shareholders approves merger with Swvl Inc.
Mar. 30, 2022 11:09 AM ETQueen's Gambit Growth Capital (GMBT), GMBTUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SPAC Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) announced that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Swvl Inc.
- The business combination is expected to close on March 31, 2022.
- Upon closing, the combined company will change its name to "Swvl Holdings Corp."
- Swvl Holdings Corp's Class A ordinary shares and Swvl Holding Corp's warrants are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "GMBT" and "GMBTW", respectively, for a day on March 31, 2022.
- On April 1, 2022, Swvl Holdings Corp's Class A ordinary shares and Swvl Holding Corp's warrants are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "SWVL" and "SWVLW".