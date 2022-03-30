Newly public Starry Group sees stock tumble 15% on second day of trading

Newly public broadband provider Starry Group (STRY) saw its stock tumble 15% Wednesday on its second day of trading following the company’s merger with SPAC FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.

Starry shares opened at $8.94 and jumped to $9.08 before sliding to $7.55. Shares most recently changed hands at $7.87, down 15%, at approximately 10:55 a.m. ET.

Starry went public on March 29, with shares opening at $8.84 and closing at $9.21, down 4% from the stock’s pre-merger closing price of $9.62 on March 28.

Based in Boston, Starry is focused on providing affordable wireless broadband service, particularly for underserved communities.