Mar. 30, 2022 11:12 AM ETNabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Investment analysts at Northland Securities have lowered their price target on commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV -9.1%).
  • In a research note published today, the brokerage slashed NBRV's PT from $4.00 to $2.00, while keeping an "Outperform" rating on the stock. The price adjustment would indicate a potential upside of 305.10% from the company's current price.
  • The price cut comes on the heels of the firm's Q4 results announcement that indicated a slowdown in its growth momentum.
  • Revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $9.3M, backed by $8.4M in net product revenue. However, in Q321, Nabriva reported $8.9M revenue with ~586% Y/Y growth.
  • Net loss for the period narrowed by ~36% Y/Y to $17.8M as SG&A expenses and R&D costs fell ~17% Y/Y and 14% Y/Y to $14.5M and $2.4M, respectively.
  • NBRV shares have dropped 72.11% over the past year and are down 33.15% YTD
