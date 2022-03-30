US natural gas prices continue to rally as LNG cargoes sail to Europe

Mar. 30, 2022 11:17 AM ETRRC, EQT, CHK, NG1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor12 Comments

The Index of Gas. Up.

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Henry Hub (NG1:COM) prices rose 4%+ in early trading Wednesday, as moderate weather and accelerating LNG exports pulled inventory levels further below historic averages: 
  • US prices remain well below European gas prices, as TTF sits at ~$35, indicating that additional LNG capacity from Sabine Pass train 6 and Calcasieu Pass will likely flow into Europe:
  • Henry hub prices are trading at their highest, seasonally-adjusted level in over a decade, supporting producers like Chesapeake (CHK), EQT (EQT), Range (RRC) and others.
