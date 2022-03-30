Tempur Sealy stock drops to 1-year low after Truist cuts PT
Mar. 30, 2022 11:21 AM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tempur Sealy International (TPX -4.9%) fell to its lowest since Feb. 2021 after Truist Securities cut the stock's price target to $37 from $45, but maintained its Buy rating.
- Truist also lowered its Q1 EPS estimate to $0.63 from $0.74 (Street estimate is $0.71) as TPX's heavy investment spend on advertising and plant labor had not been accounted for.
- Analyst Keith Hughes said continued industry unit weakness is likely spreading to high-end products and more raw material inflation drag is expected this year.
- Rising crude oil prices will lead to another round of input inflation for mattress producers. "We believe pass through of these prices will be successful at the Tempur Pedic brand and Stearns & Foster brand, but there will be some lack of offset at lower price points at TPX and the industry that could impact results," Hughes wrote in a note to clients.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated TPX Buy, with an average price target of $45.1. However, SA Quant rating on TPX is Hold.
- TPX stock declined 38.2% YTD.