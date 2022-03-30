Roche CEO says company losing money in Russia as drugs paid for in rubles

Mar. 30, 2022 11:27 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Roche Headquarters

Rafael_Wiedenmeier/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Roche (RHHBY -0.0%) CEO Severin Schwan said that although the company is continuing to supply Russia with its medicines, the pharma behemoth is losing money there given the devaluation of the ruble.
  • Speaking with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, Schwan said that despite the losses, Roche (RHHBY -0.0%) would continue to provide its medicines there.
  • "We can't just withhold life-saving cancer drugs from Russian patients," he said, Reuters reported. "There is international consensus that medicines are exempt from sanctions."
  • Although the ruble fell to as low as 150 per dollar in early March, as of today, it is 85 per dollar.
  • Roche, like most other pharmaceutical companies, is continuing to provide medicines to Russia while also donating drugs and medical supplies to Ukraine.
  • Other pharmas have stopped further investment in Russia and some have said clinical trials in the two countries are being impacted as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.