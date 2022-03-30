Roche CEO says company losing money in Russia as drugs paid for in rubles
Mar. 30, 2022 By: Jonathan Block
- Roche (RHHBY -0.0%) CEO Severin Schwan said that although the company is continuing to supply Russia with its medicines, the pharma behemoth is losing money there given the devaluation of the ruble.
- Speaking with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, Schwan said that despite the losses, Roche (RHHBY -0.0%) would continue to provide its medicines there.
- "We can't just withhold life-saving cancer drugs from Russian patients," he said, Reuters reported. "There is international consensus that medicines are exempt from sanctions."
- Although the ruble fell to as low as 150 per dollar in early March, as of today, it is 85 per dollar.
- Roche, like most other pharmaceutical companies, is continuing to provide medicines to Russia while also donating drugs and medical supplies to Ukraine.
- Other pharmas have stopped further investment in Russia and some have said clinical trials in the two countries are being impacted as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.