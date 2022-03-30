J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut has downgraded building product firms Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Underweight due to "several headwinds" like softer housing data, geopolitical risks and tighter monetary policy.

Both Mohawk (MHK -4.1%) and JELD-WEN (JELD -3.7%) stocks are facing selling pressure in midday trading Wednesday.

"Investor concerns regarding a pull-forward of demand are not likely to abate any time soon, as housing industry data points have begun to soften, which is likely to continue given interest rates’ persistent and significant YTD climb," Rehaut wrote in a note to clients.

Regarding Mohawk (MHK), the analyst pointed to the company's above average exposure to geographies vulnerable to economic slowdown due to the Russia-Ukraine war, with 26% of sales exposed to Europe. Lowered Dec. 2022 price target of $140 per share matches that of Tuesday's close.

JELD-WEN's (JELD) Dec. 2022 price target was lowered to $23.00, implying zero upside potential from Tuesday's close, driven by softening demand trends, a rising interest rate backdrop and further cost inflation. Also, the company's exposure to Europe stands at 28% of sales, "representing downside risk to earnings given the vulnerability of this region to be impacted economically by the current Russia/Ukraine conflict," Rehaut explained.

Previously, (Jan. 20) UBS analyst said homebuilders and building product firms are poised for more growth.