Zealand Pharma stock rises 10% on restructuring plan, new CEO
Mar. 30, 2022 11:29 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Zealand Pharma (ZEAL +10.3%) said it had appointed Adam Steensberg to replace Emmanuel Dulac as Chief Executive Officer of the company and also plans to restructure its commercial organization in the United States.
- The company said the restructuring will reduce U.S. workforce by 90% in Q3, with additional cost reductions implemented in Denmark.
- ZEAL said it expects to maximize the value of its insulin delivery device V-Go and diabetes injection Zegalogue through strategic partnerships.
- The company said it now expects net operating expenses to decrease by DKK 200M to DKK 1,000M.