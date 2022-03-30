Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) is considering a sale of its U.K. North Sea portfolio, Bloomberg reports, in what could be one of the biggest disposals in the aging basin by a foreign firm in recent years.

The Chinese offshore oil and gas driller is the operator of Buzzard oil field, one of the U.K's highest producing fields, and owns a 43.2% stake, while Cnooc also is an operating partner in the Golden Eagle field with a 36.5% stake, and has interests in the Scott, Telford and Rochelle fields.

The assets, which could be valued at as much as $3B, could attract other Chinese energy majors seeking to boost their global footprint as well as U.K. explorers eager to grow in the North Sea, according to the report.

In its 2021 annual report, Cnooc reported 70.3B yuan ($11B) in net income, rebounding from a three-year low in 2020, as oil and gas production improved 8.5% Y/Y to 573M boe.

Cnooc said it expects to increase output by 5.6% this year after boosting reserves to 5.7B boe in 2021, the highest in company history.