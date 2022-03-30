Florida reaches opioid settlement with Teva, CVS, Allergan, Endo worth ~$860M
- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the state has reached agreement worth ~$860M with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), Endo International (ENDP), and AbbVie's (ABBV) Allergan to resolve opioid-related claims.
- Florida will receive up to ~$177.11M from Teva over 15 years, and opioid reversal medicine Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray) valued at $84M over 10 years.
- Teva said the settlement is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing, and the company will continue to defend itself in court in states where we have not reached terms of a settlement agreement.
- In addition, Florida and its subdivisions will receive up to $122M from Allergan to be spent on opioid abatement, including prevention efforts, treatment, or recovery services.
- Meanwhile, under a newly finalized Endo settlement, Florida will be paid $65M, with $55M going toward opioid abatement. All 90 litigating cities and counties have signed on to the Endo settlement, according to a press release from the office of the Florida Attorney General.
- Earlier in the day it was reported that CVS also reached a settlement agreement with Florida in which it will pay the state $484M over 18 years.