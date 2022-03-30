Wayfair (W -6.0%) shares have slumped after Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell, while slashing its price target from $95.00 ➝ $90.00.

In a research note, analyst Laura Champine expressed her bearish stance on the home furnishing retailer, citing concerns over near-term inflation and changing consumer demand.

"A slow replacement cycle is a key feature of the furniture industry, and we think Covid was a massive driver of pull-forward furniture demand. Though Wayfair and every other home-related company we follow claim that consumers have experienced a more permanent mindset shift towards home-related spending, we think many consumers are ready to spend on social activities and vacations they've been postponing," Champine said.

The analyst sees persistent cost pressures on every line of Wayfair's income statement and has therefore lowered her revenue estimate for the stock by $400M this year and $1B in 2023.

Champine sees non-GAAP EPS loss $1.16 worse than consensus this year and $1.29 worse than consensus in 2023.

Wayfair failed to impress with its Q4 results, with earnings and revenue both missing Wall Street estimates. Orders delivered in quarter were 12.1M, a decrease of 26.7% Y/Y, while active customers fell 12.5% Y/Y to 27.3M as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Shares have slipped 61.44% over the past year and are down 37.56% YTD

