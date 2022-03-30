Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock soars 25% after FY21 revenue beat
Mar. 30, 2022 12:38 PM ETInfinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI +26.6%) rose after reporting better-than-expected FY revenue from royalties.
- FY21 royalty revenue grew +8.09% Y/Y to ~$1.86M.
- FY net loss widened to -$45.3M, compared to -$40.5M a year ago.
- Research and development expenses increased to $31.65M, compared to $26.76M in 2020.
- Infinity ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $80.7M vs $34.1M at at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Outlook:
- Infinity expects net loss for 2022 in the range of -$45M to -$55M.
- The company expects to end 2022 with cash and cash equivalents ranging from $25M to $35M.
- By end-2022, company plans to initiate MARIO-4, a phase 3 study of eganelisib in a triplet combination regimen in front-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
- In Q3, the company expects to begin MARIO-P, a study designed to expand eganelisib development in additional solid tumor indications, on a rolling basis.