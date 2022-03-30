FedEx moves forward with autonomous drone delivery test
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) plans to begin testing of Elroy Air's Chaparral autonomous air cargo system next year.
- Elroy Air is described as a company building the first end-to-end autonomous vertical take-off and landing aerial cargo system. The Chaparral aircraft is an eVTOL aerial cargo system that can autonomously pick up 300-500 pounds of cargo and deliver it by air up to 300 miles. The Chaparral is capable of longer-range flights without the need for additional infrastructure, such as airports or charging stations.
- FedEx (FDX) wants to test Elroy Air’s Chaparral autonomous air cargo system within the company’s middle-mile logistics operations, moving shipments between sortation locations.
- The initiative is part of a broad goal by FedEx (FDX) to explore and adopt emerging technologies across its networks.
- "FedEx was built on innovation and we are always looking toward new technologies to help enhance the logistics industry through improved safety, efficiency and customer service," noted global planning exec Joe Stephens.
