Dividend ETF giant has attracted more 2022 capital than SPY, DIA, and QQQ

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) generated serious attention during Q1, pulling in more capital than funds tied to the three major U.S. equity indices, as investors looked for stability amid a general slide in the overall stock market.

SCHD, the world’s third-largest dividend ETF with $34.48B assets under management, has attracted $3.75B for what’s about to be the close of the first quarter. This figure represented three times what the fund garnered in Q4 of 2021, when it drew $1.15B.

The large influx of capital SCHD experienced has placed the fund inside the top ten of inflow leaders in 2022, outdoing the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

So far in 2022, SPY has experienced $24B exit the world’s largest ETF. Additionally, QQQ, the fourth largest fund, has seen $2.39B get retracted. Of the three, DIA was the only fund to attract new investor capital and that totaled $1.61B.

Looking just at the dividend space, SCHD has attracted the same amount of fund flows as its combined three largest competitors Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM), and iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) in 2022. VYM attracted $2.2B, DVY $1.1B, and VIG 432M.

SCHD has a 2.83% quarterly dividend yield and has outperformed most of the other major dividend ETFs in 2022, with the exception of DVY. On the year SCHD is -1.1% and never pushed lower than a 9% year-to-date decline. This performance compares to correction territory that the SPY, QQQ, and DIA have seen during the early months of 2022.

All ETF flow data is per etfdb.com.

See the below chart on how SCHD, SPY, DIA, and QQQ fared against each other in 2022: