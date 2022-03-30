CorMedix stock soars 13% following Q4 results

Mar. 30, 2022 11:58 AM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • CorMedix (CRMD +12.8%) stock rose following its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
  • Q4 net revenue remained largely flat at $56.4K, compared to $55.7K in Q4 2020.
  • Net loss widened to -$7.8M, compared to a net loss of -$6.1M in Q4 2020.
  • The company said the increase in net loss was mainly due to increases in costs related to the manufacturing of DefenCath prior to its potential marketing approval and non-cash charges for stock-based compensation.
  • Operating expenses rose to ~$7.8M, compared to $6.1M in Q4 2020.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021 cash and short-term investments were $65.5M, excluding restricted cash of $0.2M.
  • The company believes it has sufficient resources to fund operations through H1 2023.
