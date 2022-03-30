Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares are falling more than 31% to hit a new one-year low, as D.A. Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler lowers top line estimates following a disappointing Q4 as well as full-year guidance.

Still, Brendler is reiterating a Buy on the company's stock given that SDIG is "still super cheap trading at just 4.5x our new lower 2022 EBITDA estimate." Shares of SDIG are off 75% Y/Y, 46% YTD and 45% M/M.

For 2022, Brendler is targeting a hashrate of 6.4 exahash per second vs. 7.4 EH/s in the prior view. Sees hashrate expanding to 12.6 EH/s in 2023 compared with 14.4 EH/s in the previous forecast.

The analyst also slightly cut the company's 2022 revenue estimate to $263M from $264M previously. Expects 2022 EBITDA at $124M vs. $131M in the prior view. This comes as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners could face margin compression due to rapidly rising energy costs.

D.A. Davidson's Buy rating agrees with Wall Street Analysts' Strong Buy (6 Strong Buy).

In January, Stronghold Digital surpassed 1.3 EH/s.