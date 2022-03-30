Walt Disney (DIS -0.5%) is winning some high marks from analysts after running an investor event for its Parks and Experiences business that indicated multiple tailwinds that could boost the business in the coming year or two.

There "was no great unveiling" at the event, nor any new outlook, but there was positivity nonetheless, Wells Fargo says.

“The shock and awe of the attractions, crowds and evergreen Disney IP provides a foundation for the stock that we think is unique," the bank says; it has an Overweight rating and a price target of $196, implying 38% upside.

BofA notes that despite some near-record results in the first quarter, Disney's international visitor uptake still has lots of room to run, making up a "minimal" percentage of total attendance; hotel room occupancy is well below peak, with some hotels still closed; and cruise ships and parks are still operating below peak levels.

Disney was "opportunistic" during the pandemic to make transformational changes to the park that have long-term effects on margins. "The robust recovery, thus far, is currently being driven by a bounce back in domestic attendance, yield management, Genie+ and strong merchandise sales," analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich says.

She's boosting estimates and now expects fiscal 2023 revenue growth in the Parks, Experience and Products division to come in at 10% vs. a previous 3% estimate, and she expects operating income to grow 13% vs. a previous 4%. She has a $191 price target.

Guggenheim is Neutral on Disney but has a positive view of the parks business, expecting "innovations driving the segment growth vs. pre-pandemic levels."

Michael Morris at Guggenheim had trimmed his price target to $150 but went into the Parks Investor Experience with an upbeat outlook on the parks, including expectations for implied record attendance in fiscal Q2.