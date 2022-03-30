Stronghold Digital plummets on lowered price targets at B. Riley amid Q4 setbacks
Mar. 30, 2022 12:11 PM ETStronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- After posting a Q4 miss and disappointing FY guidance, Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG -31.6%) saw lowered price target at B.Riley to $22 (from $43) led by setbacks in miner receipts, deployment, and performance.
- With 2022-year end hash rate target reduced to 4.3 EH/s from 8.0 EH/s before, it assumes no incremental deliveries from MinerVa and is attainable with the company's existing capital resources.
- If the Minerva deliveries are fulfilled, Stronghold noted an increased hash rate target of 5.5 EH/s by year-end.
- Delays in the delivery of the 15K MinerVa MV7 miners have proven to be a major headwind for the company while several recurring issues have led to the Scrubgrass plant running at a lower capacity and in need of a number of maintenance improvements.