Flowserve ticks higher on activist speculation
Mar. 30, 2022 12:16 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)CRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) rose almost 1% after some speculation earlier that the the company could attract an activist, especially after news that its flow control Peer Crane (CR) was separating into two companies.
- Flowserve could be viewed as an activist candidate due to the company's lagging margins, Dealreporter speculated in an item earlier. The company's shares have underperformed the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Industrial Machinery Index over the past one, three and five-year periods.
- Crane earlier announced it will retain the aerospace and electronics business as well as its process-flow technologies unit, while the payment and merchandising technologies business will be spun off to form a new company called Crane NXT.
- Dealreporter highlighted that the Flowserve's (FLS) board director nomination deadline has passed without an activist showing up at the company.
- Last month, Flowserve Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 missed by $0.03, revenue of $919.5M missed by $36.58M.