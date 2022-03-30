PVH stock tumbles as outlook misses Street view
Mar. 30, 2022 12:21 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock tumbled 7% after the apparel maker's guidance widely missed Street view, but reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- PVH expects Q1 EPS of $1.55-1.60, well below consensus estimate of $2.30.
- This includes negative impact of ~$0.20/share related to foreign currency translation as well as ~$0.15/share related to temporary store closures in Russia and Belarus, and fewer wholesale shipments to Ukraine.
- Q1 revenue is expected to be relatively flat (up ~4% on a constant currency basis) vs. $2.08B in Q1 2021. Consensus estimate is $2.14B.
- The forecast reflects a 5% reduction resulting from the Heritage Brands sale as well as a 1% reduction due to the situation in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.
- PVH projects 2022 EPS of ~$9, which includes expected negative impacts of the war in Ukraine and foreign currency translation. Consensus estimate is $9.82.
- PVH expects 2022 revenue of ~$9.34B-9.43B, up 2-3% Y/Y and up 6-7% on a constant currency basis. Consensus estimate is $9.5B.
- PVH warned that global supply chain and logistics disruptions will likely continue to result in delivery delays to wholesale customers and delayed stock availability for PVH's stores and digital commerce business.
- PVH stock declined ~24% YTD.