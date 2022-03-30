PVH stock tumbles as outlook misses Street view

Mar. 30, 2022 12:21 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Calvin Klein store entrance at their Oxford Street branch.

Lubo Ivanko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock tumbled 7% after the apparel maker's guidance widely missed Street view, but reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • PVH expects Q1 EPS of $1.55-1.60, well below consensus estimate of $2.30.
  • This includes negative impact of ~$0.20/share related to foreign currency translation as well as ~$0.15/share related to temporary store closures in Russia and Belarus, and fewer wholesale shipments to Ukraine.
  • Q1 revenue is expected to be relatively flat (up ~4% on a constant currency basis) vs. $2.08B in Q1 2021. Consensus estimate is $2.14B.
  • The forecast reflects a 5% reduction resulting from the Heritage Brands sale as well as a 1% reduction due to the situation in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.
  • PVH projects 2022 EPS of ~$9, which includes expected negative impacts of the war in Ukraine and foreign currency translation. Consensus estimate is $9.82.
  • PVH expects 2022 revenue of ~$9.34B-9.43B, up 2-3% Y/Y and up 6-7% on a constant currency basis. Consensus estimate is $9.5B.
  • PVH warned that global supply chain and logistics disruptions will likely continue to result in delivery delays to wholesale customers and delayed stock availability for PVH's stores and digital commerce business.
  • PVH stock declined ~24% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.