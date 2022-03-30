Forge Global shares soar 17%, up 151% since market debut last week

Mar. 30, 2022 12:25 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Wooden cubes with word "SPAC" on beautiful background from dollar bills, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

Forge Global (FRGE) shares shot up 17% in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the stock now trading 151% above its market debut following the company’s merger with SPAC Motive Capital last week.

Shares of the private securities marketplace opened at $21.29, hitting $27.50 in late morning. The shares recently changed hands at $25.40, up 17%, at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET. The stock has risen 151% since the merger as of midday.

Forge shares made their market debut on March 22. The stock rocketed 166% at one point before ending the session up 60% from the prior day’s close of $10.11.

Motive Capital announced on March 16 that its shareholders had approved a merger with Forge. The companies announced plans to merge in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

