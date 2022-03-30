Forge Global shares soar 17%, up 151% since market debut last week

Forge Global (FRGE) shares shot up 17% in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the stock now trading 151% above its market debut following the company’s merger with SPAC Motive Capital last week.

Shares of the private securities marketplace opened at $21.29, hitting $27.50 in late morning. The shares recently changed hands at $25.40, up 17%, at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET. The stock has risen 151% since the merger as of midday.

Forge shares made their market debut on March 22. The stock rocketed 166% at one point before ending the session up 60% from the prior day’s close of $10.11.

Motive Capital announced on March 16 that its shareholders had approved a merger with Forge. The companies announced plans to merge in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.