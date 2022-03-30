OpGen stock falls 7% after Q4 net loss widens Y/Y
Mar. 30, 2022 1:50 PM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of OpGen (OPGN -7.0%) fell a day after reporting a wider-than-expected Q4 GAAP EPS loss.
- Net loss available to common stockholders increased to -$14.07M, compared to -$7.11M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 total revenue rose to $1.43M, compared to $1.35M in the year ago period.
- The company posted a significant rise in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021 to $36.1M, compared to $13.4M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- “With existing products picking up sales and with the upcoming product commercialization pipeline, OpGen anticipates revenue growth to be significantly stronger in 2022 than the previous year," said CFO Albert Weber.
- In 2022, company expects to achieve overall revenue growth from the products and services business in a range of 25% to 50% Y/Y.
- OpGen's expects to grow U.S. direct product sales of Acuitas and diagnostic system Unyvero by 50% or greater in 2022.
- Weber added that the company continues to explore restructuring options for the repayment of amounts due under its loan with the European Investment Bank.