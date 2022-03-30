Hot Stocks: RH, FIVE drop on earnings; MLKN rises; VIR surges on index inclusion

Retailers from both sides of the price spectrum raised caution flags on Wednesday, with RH (NYSE:RH) and Five Below (FIVE) each losing ground in midday trading on earnings news.

Meanwhile, MillerKnoll (MLKN) saw strength in the wake of its quarterly update. Solid results and an upbeat forecast spurred intraday buying.

In other news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) surged on news that it would be included in an S&P index.

Decliners

High-end furniture retailer RH (RH) lost ground in intraday trading following the release of quarterly results. The company's earnings topped expectations, but its revenue came up short. The top-line figure rose 11% to $903M -- nearly $30M below analysts' consensus.

Meanwhile, Gary Friedman, the company's CEO, warned that retailers continue to face a difficult economic climate, with inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions. Along with the earnings announcement, the company announced a 3-for-1 stock split.

Weighed down by the earnings news, RH dropped nearly 13% in midday trading.

The release of financial figures also sparked selling in shares of Five Below (FIVE). The low-cost retailer edged past projections with its Q4 earnings but its revenue growth of 16% failed to meet expectations.

The firm also issued a disappointing forecast. FIVE predicted Q1 net sales of $644M to $658M, below the nearly $687M that analysts were targeting. Based on the quarterly report, FIVE dropped about 5% in intraday action.

Gainers

MillerKnoll (MLKN) received a boost from its quarterly report. Shares rallied nearly 4% after its quarterly profit exceeded expectations. Revenue rose 74% to $1.03B.

The maker of office and home furniture also gave an upbeat forecast. The firm said its sales figure for the current quarter will likely hit a mark between $1.08B and $1.12B. Analysts were looking for $1.03B.

Elsewhere in the market, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) popped 20% in midday trading after the stock was slated to join the S&P SmallCap 600. Shares often rise after they are tapped to join a major index, as funds tracking that index are forced to buy the stock.

For more on the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.