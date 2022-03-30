Lovesac Company is tipped by BTIG for big breakout

Lovesac (LOVE -3.6%) cooled off after a huge post-earnings rally on Tuesday had pushed shares to their highest levels since the middle part of January.

BTIG said it still views LOVE as a high-growth, modular sofa manufacturer that is disrupting the ~$40B sofa market. Crucially, the firm thinks the guidance issued by the retailer may be on the light side.

Analyst Camilo Lyon: "While LOVE assumes freight/tariffs margin headwinds will persist through F23, we believe the company's gross margin guide for FQ1/F23 could prove conservative particularly with product cost improvements as partial offsets, structurally lower promotions as brand awareness climbs, and 15% price increases aimed at mitigating inflationary pressures."

BTIG's price target of $118 on LOVE is more than 100% higher than the current share price and above the 52-week high of $95.51.

