VectivBio in licensing deal worth up to $200M for GLP-2 analog apraglutide

Mar. 30, 2022 12:36 PM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Doctor and holographic bowel scan projection with vital signs and medical records. Concept of new technologies, body scan, digital x-ray, abdominal organs, modern medicine.

MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

  • VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT -1.0%) has signed a license agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma for several indications for the next-generation GLP-2 analog candidate apraglutide.
  • The indications include short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).
  • Apraglutide is in phase 3 for SBS-IF and phase 1 for aGVHD.
  • Under terms of the deal, VectivBio (VECT -1.0%) will receive a $30M upfront payment, and up to $170M in milestone patments. The company is also eligible for tiered, double-digit royalties on sales of apraglutide in Japan.
  • VectivBio (VECT -1.0%) also entered into a loan facility with Kreos Capital to access up to $75M.
  • Out of three Wall Street analysts covering VectivBio, two rate the company strong buy and one buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.