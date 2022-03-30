VectivBio in licensing deal worth up to $200M for GLP-2 analog apraglutide
Mar. 30, 2022 12:36 PM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT -1.0%) has signed a license agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma for several indications for the next-generation GLP-2 analog candidate apraglutide.
- The indications include short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).
- Apraglutide is in phase 3 for SBS-IF and phase 1 for aGVHD.
- Under terms of the deal, VectivBio (VECT -1.0%) will receive a $30M upfront payment, and up to $170M in milestone patments. The company is also eligible for tiered, double-digit royalties on sales of apraglutide in Japan.
- VectivBio (VECT -1.0%) also entered into a loan facility with Kreos Capital to access up to $75M.
- Out of three Wall Street analysts covering VectivBio, two rate the company strong buy and one buy.