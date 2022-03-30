Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) gained 0.8% on a report that the data-center operator could be worth as much as $10 billion in a takeover after a Bloomberg story last week that the company is exploring its options.

Switch (SWCH) may be worth between $7.5 billion and $8 billion or it could see as much as $10B, according to a TMT Finance item, which cited sources. Switch's current market cap is $7.5 billion. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are working with Switch as it reviews its options, TMT Finance said.

The latest report comes after Switch announced in November that its board approved a plan for the company to convert into a real estate investment trust, or REIT, like many other data-center operators. The change followed a push from activist Elliott Management.

Infrastructure funds and private equity firms are likely to be potential buyers of Switch (SWCH), TMT Finance reported. One source told the publication that a consortium of PE firms is circling the company.

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Choe wrote last week that SWCH may be worth $34-$38/share in a takeout with a PE firm or strategic buyer. Two of largest strategic buyers including Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX) could be interested in SWCH.

On Friday, Wells Fargo downgraded the datacenter and colocation operator, noting that an acquisition is likely to come, but not at a significantly higher price than where shares were trading.