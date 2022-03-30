Aluminum rises on continuing Russian supply fears, weaker dollar

Billets of aluminium in the factory. The Hall–Heroult process produces aluminium with a purity of above 99%. Further purification can be done by the Hoopes process.

Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

Alcoa (NYSE:AA +1.8%) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX +1.6%) recoup a chunk of Tuesday's losses as aluminum and other industrial metals move higher on the London Metal Exchange, as Russia's war in Ukraine rages and the dollar weakened.

According to Reuters, benchmark aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) +3.3% at $3,549/metric ton in London, and has jumped ~25% YTD after rising 42% in 2021, when a supply deficit emerged; Russia is a major producer of aluminum, copper and nickel, as well as the gas and coal used to power smelters, and prices have surged when the invasion began on February 24, triggering sanctions and disrupting supply routes.

Also, LME copper (HG1:COM) +0.6% to $10,374/ton, zinc (LMZSDS03:COM) +3.4% to $4,162, nickel (LN1:COM) +3.6% to $32,950, lead (LL1:COM) +1.5% to $2,416 and tin (LMSNDS03:COM) +0.2% to $42,500.

ETFs: COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC, JJU

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.