Alcoa (NYSE:AA +1.8%) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX +1.6%) recoup a chunk of Tuesday's losses as aluminum and other industrial metals move higher on the London Metal Exchange, as Russia's war in Ukraine rages and the dollar weakened.

According to Reuters, benchmark aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) +3.3% at $3,549/metric ton in London, and has jumped ~25% YTD after rising 42% in 2021, when a supply deficit emerged; Russia is a major producer of aluminum, copper and nickel, as well as the gas and coal used to power smelters, and prices have surged when the invasion began on February 24, triggering sanctions and disrupting supply routes.

Also, LME copper (HG1:COM) +0.6% to $10,374/ton, zinc (LMZSDS03:COM) +3.4% to $4,162, nickel (LN1:COM) +3.6% to $32,950, lead (LL1:COM) +1.5% to $2,416 and tin (LMSNDS03:COM) +0.2% to $42,500.

ETFs: COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC, JJU