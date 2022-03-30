Direct Digital Holdings stock doubles after record revenue growth in Q4 and strong outlook
Mar. 30, 2022 12:44 PM ETDirect Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT +99.2%) shares edges higher after its Q4 results.
- The company reported top-line growth of 95.5% Y/Y in its first result after going public last month.
- Sell-side advertising segment grew 410% Y/Y to $6.7M.
- Buy-side advertising segment grew to 17% Y/Y to $6.2M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8M for the quarter vs. $1M year ago.
- During the quarter, sell-side advertising platform's processing of impressions grew to an average of over 70B per month, processed over 685B auction bid requests and served approximately 80,000 buyers.
- Buy-side advertising segment served over 200 customers during 2021, compared to 150 customers during 2020.
- For 1Q22, the company expect revenue to be in the range of $11M to $11.5M, or +98% Y/Y at the mid-point.
- For FY2022, the company expect revenue to be in the range of $48M to $52M, or +31% Y/Y at the mid-point.
- CEO comment: "With our transition to a publicly listed company, we look forward to executing our growth plan with a keen focus on enhancing shareholder value. Additionally, we anticipate continuing to invest in our core business and infrastructure to further support our rapid organic growth and our inorganic growth strategies. We continue to focus on our top-line growth, and we remain disciplined in our goal of increasing Adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow."