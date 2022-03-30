Will Walgreens Boots Alliance Q2 Earnings push the stock price higher amid positive outlook?
Mar. 30, 2022 1:05 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.31B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WBA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The company provided the following outlook in its latest earnings call which indicates rising guidance.
- Quick look at company provided key metrics in last earnings call:
- Along with VillageMD, WBA plans to open three more Village Medical at Walgreens primary care in the Southern New Hampshire area by end of summer 2022.
- In late January, Walgreens started the sales process for its Boots chain in the U.K.; most recent update for the sale is that a new round of Boots is expected next month with Apollo and supermarket chain Asda, owned by TDR Capital, as the only two serious possible buyers.
- SA Contributor recently with a Strong Buy rating said that Walgreens Boots Alliance is a quality recession-proof stock.
- Another contributor Individual Trader indicates with a Hold rating, "WBA's dividend looks in solid shape despite the fall-off in growth which makes us believe downside risk is limited here. Suffice it to say, any meaningful increase in implied volatility would certainly bring opportunity to this play prior to the announcement of WBA's second-quarter earnings."
- Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Hold with 17 analysts and only one analyst with a Strong Buy rating and 0 buy rating.
- In the past 1-month, the stock has gained 5%.