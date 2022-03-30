AEye gains after Guggenheim defends upside potential

AEye (LIDR +7.7%) was one of the top gainers in the electric vehicle sector in Wednesday afternoon trading.

Guggenheim Securities reiterated a Buy rating on AEye and said the company is coming down the cost curve faster than anticipated.

Analyst Joseph Orta: "AEye is ahead of schedule on converging its architecture across the ADAS and mobility/industrial businesses given the work it has done with Continental. The majority of the components in both products are the same, are already qualified and should benefit from being functionally tested together. This should allow the industrial market to benefit from the higher volumes on the automotive side of the business while the automotive market stands to benefit from the highly customized software on the industrial side of the business."

Guggenheim revised its forecast on AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) for lower volume deployments this year and higher operating expenditures, which contributed to a lowered price target of $9. The new PT still reps more than 60% upside for shares.

