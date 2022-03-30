Intercontinental Exchange explores moving London CDS clearing to Chicago: Reuters
Mar. 30, 2022 12:52 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange and a futures exchange in London, is considering relocating the clearing of credit default swap contracts to Chicago from London, two industry sources told Reuters Wednesday.
- ICE is clearing about 95% of cleared corporate and sovereign CDS market, with 85% in Chicago and 10% in London, Reuters highlighted. CDS contracts, or financial swap contracts, are widely used by banks and investors as insurance against companies defaulting in the corporate bond market.
- The potential move comes after Britain left the European Union, with Brussels saying that U.K.-based clearing house like ICE Clear Europe would no longer be able to serve customers in the bloc after June 2025, Reuters noted. Keep in mind that the EU has allowed ICE to clear CDS trades for EU customers from its Chicago business.
- Furthermore, "The EU's constant bickering with London post Brexit has fundamentally destabilised the business case for derivatives in Europe making the U.S. appear the more flexible, pro-business choice," Patrick Young, who writes a daily newsletter on exchanges, told Reuters.
- On Monday, ICE launched renewable volume obligation futures.