Tabula Rasa HealthCare gains on report of potential sale of some businesses

Mar. 30, 2022 12:58 PM ETTabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)PWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) rose 1.5% after a report that the company is said be exploring options for some of its businesses.
  • TRHC is exploring options for its PrescribeWellness and medication therapy management units, according to an Axios Pro report. Talks are taking place with a group of strategic buyers that include PE-backed companies.
  • Tabula Rasa (TRHC) last month signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell its DoseMeRx solution.
  • Tabula Rasa acquired PrescribeWellness, a cloud-based patient relationship management solutions provider, in 2019, for an undisclosed amount. Axios Pro reported the purchase price as $150 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.