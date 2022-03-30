Tabula Rasa HealthCare gains on report of potential sale of some businesses
Mar. 30, 2022 12:58 PM ETTabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)PWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) rose 1.5% after a report that the company is said be exploring options for some of its businesses.
- TRHC is exploring options for its PrescribeWellness and medication therapy management units, according to an Axios Pro report. Talks are taking place with a group of strategic buyers that include PE-backed companies.
- Tabula Rasa (TRHC) last month signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell its DoseMeRx solution.
- Tabula Rasa acquired PrescribeWellness, a cloud-based patient relationship management solutions provider, in 2019, for an undisclosed amount. Axios Pro reported the purchase price as $150 million.