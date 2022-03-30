Apple snapped its 11-day win streak but these 3 ETFs jumped over 10% during the stretch

Apple (AAPL) snapped its eleven-day winning streak on Wednesday, but not before its more than two weeks of gains allowed three large-cap tech exchange traded funds to post double-digit rallies during the stretch.

In the wake of AAPL’s run, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT), and Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) each climbed more than 13% over the course of the streak, with gains of 13%, 14.1%, and 14.2%, respectively. These funds have the top three weightings in shares of the world's largest company by market cap.

Apple itself popped 17.5% during the streak, as the market for technology shares have improved in recent weeks following a sharp sell off earlier in the year.

XLK has the heaviest position in Apple, as the stock equates to 22.81% of XLK’s portfolio. Not too far off in second place goes to VGT, with a weighting in AAPL of 22.23% and FTEC has a weighting at 22.16%.

While APPL’s latest rally has lent strong support to these exchange traded funds, they still find themselves trading into the red on the year. Tech funds have been weighed down by worries about interest rates, which tend to compress valuations.

Year-to-date price action: XLK -7.6%, VGT -8.2%, and FTEC -8.3%.

Meanwhile, AAPL’s rally has now wiped the companies slate clean, erasing its nearly entire 2022 losses. See how APPL’s moves have impacted the direction of XLK, VGT, and FTEC over a larger one-year stance in the chart below.