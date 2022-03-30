More on LightInTheBox's Q4 results; shares up 8%
Mar. 30, 2022 1:14 PM ETLITBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LightInTheBox (LITB +8.0%) Q4 revenues decreased by 14.5% Y/Y to $113.15M, where revenues from apparel represented 70.5% of total product sales and 48.1% in the same quarter of 2020.
- Revenues generated from product sales were $110.5M (-14.7% Y/Y); revenues from service and others were $2.7M (-15.6% Y/Y).
- Gross margin increased 230 bps to 47.2% which was a result of the Co.'s continuous efforts to optimize the product mix.
- Adj. EBITDA was income of $16.2M compared with loss of $0.5M in the same quarter of 2020.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Co. had cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $59.6M, compared with $65.5M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- “We stand by our proven growth strategies to maintain competitive pricing on a wide selection of quality products, and establish long-term close collaborations with our suppliers to offer the best value-for-money and globally sourced products on our shopping platforms." said Mr. Jian He, CEO.
