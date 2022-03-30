UpHealth stock plunges 33% on Q4 revenue miss

Mar. 30, 2022 1:27 PM ETUpHealth, Inc. (UPH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

business collapse

pictafolio/E+ via Getty Images

  • UpHealth (UPH -33.1%) posted lower-than-expected Q4 revenue, hurt by a $14.3M contract, that will allow the Company to redeploy primary care digital dispensaries in India.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $33.9M to $41.7M, the higher end of the range missed analysts estimates by $18.8M.
  • The company said it was impacted by $8.3M of Integrated Care Management revenue that the Company will recognize in 2022.
  • The Company said it was still in the process of finalizing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year.
  • UPH expects full year 2022 total revenue between $205M and $233M and adjusted EBITDA of $14M to $19M.
  • The company's said Services generated revenue of $17.7M.
  • The Company recorded its largest volume of telehealth use in the U.S. with over 7.4M minutes of consultations during the quarter.
