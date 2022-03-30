Globant shares tumble as software provider admits security hack
Mar. 30, 2022 1:28 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)OKTA, MSFTBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Technology services company Globant (NYSE:GLOB) saw its shares fall as much as 13%, Wednesday that a "limited section" of its source code had been hit by a network security breach, but the Luxembourg-based software developer downplayed the extent of the incident.
- Globant (GLOB) said in a statement that its code repository had been subjected to "unauthorized access," and it was conducting an investigation into the matter. Globant (GLOB) said that the information that was illegally accessed involved source code and project-related documentation of "a very limited number of clients."
- The company didn't give any details about when the hack occurred, but said that "To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected.
- Earlier Wednesday, the hacking group calling itself Lapsus$ claimed responsibility for the Globant (GLOB) attack. Last week, Lapsus$ claimed responsibility for hacks and leaking data in attacks on the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), and security technology company Okta (OKTA).